Paris Hilton Reacts To Fan Who Admits To Stealing Her Sunglasses In 2007

That's not hot.

A popular creator took to TikTok to admit to a crime he committed 15 years ago — he stole Paris Hilton's sunglasses! Gregory Brown, one half of @AsapScience, one of the largest educational channels on YouTube, shared the details of the theft — to the tune of Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," of course.

"One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this 'cause I could go to jail," he began. Brown shared it all went down after an MIA concert in Toronto in 2007. After the show, he saw Paris at a party at The Government, a club in Toronto, but realized the car she arrived in was still parked out front. Nobody was in the car, so Brown and a friend opened the doors and climbed inside. They found a script for House of Wax, a film Paris was working on at the time. Brown's friend was screaming with excitement at the fact that she had just snagged Hilton's Christian Dior sunnies. Brown and his friend go back and forth sharing the glasses they dubbed the "sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses."

Paris duetted the TikTok and silently shared her reactions as Brown told the story. "LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe," she captioned the video.

Brown, obviously, returned to TikTok to show Paris (and the world) what the sunnies looked like. "Paris! Me so sorry, me so sorry for robbing you. ... If you wanna join the Sisterhood of the Traveling Sunglasses, I will happily give them back to you as long as you give them back to me, kidding! You can have them back, they are yours. I did break into your car and steal from you. Again, I'm so sorry, I was a wild child. Thank you for being such a good sport. I don't know if you want these back. Fashionably, like, is this back? You tell me, fashion icon," Brown said, adding he would wear them out this weekend in her honor.

Paris took it all lightly! "Omg, I remember these sunglasses 🕶🤣🤣🤣 They look hot on you so you can keep them!🥰 PS: They NEVER went out of style 💅🏼✨ #Sliving ⚡️," she captioned her video.

You can follow along on the wild journey of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Sunglasses below, and remember, it's #NotHot to rob people!