'Refrigerator-Sized' Boulder Pins Hiker For Hours In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

October 12, 2022

Prusik Peak and Lake Viviane Reflection
Photo: Getty Images

A Montana man was rescued after spending hours pinned by what Washington authorities called a "refrigerator-sized" boulder, according to KIRO 7.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office got a call around 9:30 a.m. Monday (October 10) about someone being trapped under a huge boulder near Lake Viviane, which is south of Leavenworth. Authorities found 28-year-old Ben Delahunty stuck underneath a huge boulder roughly the size of a refrigerator, along with his hiking partner.

The boulder was sitting on top of Delahunty's wrists and legs, and it was very hard to move, the caller told deputies. The rescue operation was also marred with some challenges: Delahunty's location was several hours from the trailhead, and first responders didn't get on the scene until around 12:30 p.m.

Rescuers and equipment reportedly had to be transported by helicopter. Crews also needed ropes to access the boulder, putting them at risk of falling, according to reporters.

Wenatchee Valley firefighters freed Delahunty from the boulder using air bladders by 2:50 p.m. Sharp winds, however, made it difficult for the helicopter to hoist the injured hiker at first. The weather lightened up enough for Delahunty to be airlifted to Central Washington Hospital.

Reporters say he suffered severe leg injuries but is expected to be okay.

