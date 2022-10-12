Relive Mac Miller's Epic Freestyle Over These Classic Rap Hits
By Tony M. Centeno
October 14, 2022
Mac Miller was an expert at freestyling off the top of the dome. During the height of his career, the Pittsburgh MC once flexed his skills on the mic over classics from The Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West and The Game.
Earlier this week, October 11, Big Boy's Neighborhood resurfaced a sick freestyle from the late rapper during his visit to Real 92.3 in 2015. During their interview about his GO:OD AM album, Miller also delivered an incredible set of entertaining bars over instrumentals like Biggie's "Ten Crack Commandments" produced by DJ Premier, Kanye West's "Get Em' High" and the Timbaland-produced "Put You on The Game" by The Game.
"Who's hot? I moonwalk the jungle gym, Do not try to stop cause you not gon' f**k with him," Mac raps. "I'm rumbling with countrymen, do it for the USA, First you get the money, then the fame, then you get paid/Ali Bomaye, come with superhuman strength, All this for the music's sake, but I'm getting stupid paid."
Following GO:OD AM, Mac Miller delivered two more albums The Divine Feminine and Swimming before he passed away in 2018. Since then, his estate has released his posthumous album Circles, which is a companion album for Swimming. They've also re-released his past mixtapes like K.I.D.S., Faces, and I Love Life, Thank You on streaming services. Unreleased verses from Mac recently surfaced on Robert Glasper's new song "Therapy pt. 2," which dropped ahead of his new album Black Radio III: Supreme Edition.
Listen to Mac Miller's Big Boy freestyle at the 37:40 mark above.