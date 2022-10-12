Relive Mac Miller's Epic Freestyle Over These Classic Rap Hits

"Who's hot? I moonwalk the jungle gym, Do not try to stop cause you not gon' f**k with him," Mac raps. "I'm rumbling with countrymen, do it for the USA, First you get the money, then the fame, then you get paid/Ali Bomaye, come with superhuman strength, All this for the music's sake, but I'm getting stupid paid."



Following GO:OD AM, Mac Miller delivered two more albums The Divine Feminine and Swimming before he passed away in 2018. Since then, his estate has released his posthumous album Circles, which is a companion album for Swimming. They've also re-released his past mixtapes like K.I.D.S., Faces, and I Love Life, Thank You on streaming services. Unreleased verses from Mac recently surfaced on Robert Glasper's new song "Therapy pt. 2," which dropped ahead of his new album Black Radio III: Supreme Edition.



Listen to Mac Miller's Big Boy freestyle at the 37:40 mark above.