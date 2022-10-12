Texas Hooters Manager Speaks Out After Being Beaten Up In Chaotic Brawl

Last week, a violent fight broke out at a local Hooters over chocolate bars, injuring the restaurant's manager. Now, Waldo Montano is speaking out over the incident and calling for justice.

Here's what happened at the Plano Hooters on October 6:

Two boys between the ages of 10 and 13 were looking to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant, but employees asked them to leave. They were "causing issues" and "turning over chairs, throwing things" before going outside to the car waiting for them. Three adult men got out of the car and made their way inside the restaurant where they allegedly attacked the manager and a customer. The manager was "knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched by the angry group." Police said "at some point the manager was hit by some sort of hard object and broke his arm by one of the assailants." A server was also caught in the middle of the brawl, as seen on the chaotic video. One of the men also threw an ashtray into the window, sending glass flying and cutting nearby patrons. The boys and men then took off — without their chocolate bars, leaving police to investigate the incident.

Montano suffered injuries to his head and a fractured arm as a result of the incident, according to WFAA. "It all escalated so quickly--it was out of my control. I didn't think kicking these kids out would end up with me getting hit in the head with a steel bar or getting beaten up," he said. He added he was hit with a steel pipe in the head and in the arm. "I'm disoriented, I don't know what to do," Montano recalled. In the viral video, the manager is seen falling into the corner of the restaurant's lobby. "I saw so many people coming at me, so I just covered my head as best as I could. I felt fear — like genuine fear. I didn't know what to do. I was in the corner until I realized I had to get out of there," he said of the incident.

Montano shared that one of the waitresses was taken to the hospital after suffering major cuts and bruises. She's expected to be OK, and so is the customer who was also involved in the attack.

You can listen to the rest of Montano's interview here.