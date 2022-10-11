Brawl Breaks Out At Texas Hooters Over Chocolate Bars

Police are investigating a fight that occurred at a Hooters in Texas over... chocolate bars?

It all went down Thursday (October 6) at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway in Plano, according to FOX 4. Two boys, who police believe are between the ages of 10 and 13, were looking to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant. Employees asked them to leave, but they were "causing issues" and "turning over chairs, throwing things," police said.

The boys then went outside to a car waiting for them and three adult men got out of the car and made their way inside the restaurant. The men allegedly attacked a manager and a customer, police said. The manager was "knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched by the angry group," the news outlet reported. "At some point the manager was hit by some sort of hard object and broke his arm by one of the assailants," police said. A server was also caught in the middle of the brawl, as seen on the chaotic video. One of the men also threw an ashtray into the window, sending glass flying and cutting nearby patrons.

The boys and men then took off — without their chocolate bars.

Plano Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police department.

You can watch footage of the fight below: