Brawl Breaks Out At Texas Hooters Over Chocolate Bars

By Dani Medina

October 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Police are investigating a fight that occurred at a Hooters in Texas over... chocolate bars?

It all went down Thursday (October 6) at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway in Plano, according to FOX 4. Two boys, who police believe are between the ages of 10 and 13, were looking to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant. Employees asked them to leave, but they were "causing issues" and "turning over chairs, throwing things," police said.

The boys then went outside to a car waiting for them and three adult men got out of the car and made their way inside the restaurant. The men allegedly attacked a manager and a customer, police said. The manager was "knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched by the angry group," the news outlet reported. "At some point the manager was hit by some sort of hard object and broke his arm by one of the assailants," police said. A server was also caught in the middle of the brawl, as seen on the chaotic video. One of the men also threw an ashtray into the window, sending glass flying and cutting nearby patrons.

The boys and men then took off — without their chocolate bars.

Plano Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police department.

You can watch footage of the fight below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.