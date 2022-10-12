See Why Texas Is Covered In Mysterious Sticky Goo

Texas is in quite the sticky situation right now with a gooey, clear fluid covering everything. NBC DFW reported that the goo isn't tree sap- but something else.

The sticky substance is actually from certain insects going into a feeding frenzy. Sam Kieschnick, an urban wildlife biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife, said, "It can be a little bit annoying. I like to say, with the tree comes nature."

The tiny insects that are leaving the goo behind are called aphids. They're sucking the sugars from the leaves of mostly pecan trees and processing it into a sticky fluid called honeydew.

Kieschnick said, "Aphids are natural. They're part of nature So when we put a tree up, there comes a lot of other things that use that tree, not just for shade. But other bugs will use that for its food."

The drought has made the sticky situation even worse. According to Kieschnick, there are usually rain shows to help wash the goo away. But with less rain, comes more of the fluid.

The good news is that the sticky substance is very water soluble so it should easily wash off cars and sidewalks with just a little bit of water.