'Mysterious Liquid' Falling From The Sky In Las Vegas And No One Knows Why

Some Las Vegas residents in one eastern neighborhood have been confused for week by a mysterious brown or black liquid that's falling from the sky, reported KTNV 13 Las Vegas.

The brown and black droplets have been spotted all over their properties near Hollywood Blvd. and Charleston Ave.

Marcos Cervantes said he has found droplets on his home, cars, RV, and basketball course for three to four weeks now. He said:

"It could be grease? Oil? I don't know. It's very hard to maintain my vehicles. It's very very difficult to be outside in my backyard knowing that I can't even cook or barbecue or anything like that because of droplets on my food."

Other neighbors in the area say that they have all experienced the same things with no explanation as to what it could be.

Cervantes contacted the Federal Aviation Administration to see if the droplets could be from planes overhead, but he got no response. He has also wondered if the substance is toxic or harmful to his health.

He said, "I would like somebody to take action and help me determine what this is and help find a solution."