Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who fatally ran over a man who was lying in the middle of the road.

The victim was in a car with his girlfriend moments before the incident, according to KHOU, citing the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The man got out of the car and his girlfriend left. The 31-year-old man proceeded to lie down in the middle of the road on the Tomball Parkway, where he was hit by a hit-and-run driver shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday (October 11).

Police said the driver would have been able to see the driver with their headlights on despite how dark the street typically is. "The male was in the roadway so had the driver stopped, there wouldn't have been any causation factors on that person that struck the male. Upon leaving the scene, it's now become basically a failure to stop and render aid investigation at this time," police said.

Police are investigating the incident and are looking at surveillance footage in the area to find the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.