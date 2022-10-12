A Texas teen transformed into a squeaky dog toy for a few hours after a prank went totally wrong.

Jonathan Serrano was playing around with his mom at their home in Montgomery at the time of the incident, according to Storyful. The 13-year-old boy was chewing on a dog toy to "annoy" his mom when she "jokingly made a slapping gesture with a soda bottle." When he ducked, he accidentally swallowed the plastic squeaker. His mother Mary Serrano rushed him to two hospitals in hopes to remove the little squeaker from his body.

While in the emergency room at Conroe Regional Hospital, Mary captured a video of her son, who seemed to be in good spirits despite what had happened. "Jonathan, are you OK?!" Mary asks her son, who replied with laughter that turned into a high-pitched squeaking sound. "I didn't even think about videoing him or nothing. And the guys are like, 'You should really video him.' I'm like, 'That is a good idea.' I should show kids one day, don't do this," Mary is heard saying in the video.

Doctors were able to remove the squeaker from inside Jonathan with a scope and they were sent home around 2 a.m. "Long story short, this was not fun for him because he missed a very important camping trip with Boy Scouts that he was very much looking forward to," Mary said.

You can watch the video below: