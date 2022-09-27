Woman Hospitalized After Dog Goes To Bathroom On Her Face While She Slept

A woman was hospitalized after her daughter's chihuahua had a "little accident" on her face while she was sleeping.

Amanda Gommo, 51, spent three days in a hospital after the dog, Belle, defecated violent diarrhea on her during an afternoon nap, with some of the excrement falling into her mouth.

"I rushed to the bathroom and my son was in the shower, so before I washed it out I had time to take a quick snap," Gemmo told Daily Mail. "It was disgusting, and I was hurling violently for hours after - I just couldn't get the taste out of my mouth."

The dog was taken to a veterinarian and put on antibiotics to combat what Gommo described as a "nasty stomach bug."

Gommo said she began to experience similar symptoms later in the day and called for an ambulance and was prescribed painkillers for stomach cramps and told to drink lots of water in order to flush out a possible stomach infection.

The 51-year-old said she began to feel worse over a 48-hour span as cramps spread throughout her body.

Gommo was then taken by another ambulance to Bristol Royal Infirmary and put on a drip before being diagnosed with a gastrointestinal infection that was passed on from Belle days prior.

Gommo was kept under observation for three days while being rehydrated with electrolytes and glucose she'd lost.

"I was kept in hospital for three days until they'd flushed the infection out through a drip," Gommo said. "'My discharge note said that I'd suffered a gastrointestinal infection caused by a dog defecating in my mouth - something doctors had never witnessed before."

Gommo added that she's forgiven the dog, whom she still loves, for the "little accident."

"I've been drinking two Lucozades a day, plenty of tea and loads of water since it happened, and I'm happy to say both me and Belle are on the mend," Gommo said. "I've forgiven Belle for her little accident and I still love her with all my heart, but I will definitely be more mindful of what position we sleep in in the future!"