These Texas Neighbors Have Some Surprising Halloween Decorations

By Ginny Reese

October 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

People are getting super creative with their Halloween decorations this year, incorporating all kinds of things from classic orange and black decor to pop culture-related themes.

One neighborhood in North Texas has some quite surprising Halloween decorations, Fox 4 News reported. The neighbors, who live in Aubrey on Gulch Drive, suspended a witch above the road with a wire connected to each house.

The two houses are located across the street from one another, creating the perfect setup for the flying witchy decor. When neighbors turn down the road, it looks like the witch is flying just above the street.

According to those who live in the neighborhood, the decoration is particularly scary at night when the wind is blowing. The witch is also super realistic, complete with a hat, broom, pointy shoes, and a cloak.

Check out the flying witch decoration below:

What would you do if you saw the realistic witch flying above your car at night?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.