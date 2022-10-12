One Arizona City Makes Panhandling A Crime

By Ginny Reese

October 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The City of Glendale approved two new ordinances to control panhandling, reported 12 News. Mayor Jerry Weiers said, "It's from a lot of complaints from a lot of citizens where they felt unsafe and they felt a lot of pressure."

According to city leaders, this is about keeping both citizens and panhandlers safe. "We have a much higher rate of pedestrians being struck by vehicles than we've ever seen before," said Deputy City Manager Rick St. John.

The two new laws will make several things illegal. Here's everything outlawed in the ordinances:

  • standing in the median
  • asking for money from individuals in vehicles
  • panhandling within 50 feet of a bank
  • panhandling within 25 feet of a commercial business
  • crossing the road without using a crosswalk
  • aggressive panhandling

Anyone who breaks these laws will first get a warning. A second offense in a 12-month period is subject to fines and penalties.

St. John said, "The goal of the City of Glendale isn't to generate revenue off these people. What we want to do is encourage them into the resources and services they need."

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.