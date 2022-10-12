This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant

Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue restaurants. The website states, "You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue in the US. From a Kentucky mutton restaurant to a North Carolina whole hog barbecue, read on for the joints that are a cut above the rest."

According to the list, the best barbecue restaurant in Arizona is Little Miss BBQ in Phoenix. The website explains:

"Get ready to wait in line if you’re heading to Little Miss BBQ. Customers know husband-and-wife team Scott and Bekke’s fatty brisket and meaty beef ribs are second to none and are prepared to arrive well before opening time to get their order in. How do they make it so good? Great quality beef, simple seasoning and a blend of Arizona white oak, pecan, pistachio and mesquite firewood in its smokers."

The full list of each state's best barbecue restaurants can be found on LoveFOOD's website.