This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs.

HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is a state full of amazing sights and can be expensive at times; however, there are plenty of cities in Arizona that won’t dry up your account like the Arizona sun dries your clothes."

So which places in Arizona are the most affordable? The most affordable place in the state for 2022 is Winslow. Here's what the website says about the city:

"After cranking the numbers for the 56 largest cities in Arizona to find the cheapest city in Arizona for 2022 we came up with a clear winner: Winslow. This cheap city is packed with Native American culture and history and is near the Petrified Forest National Park. Yes, you read that right–a national park filled with petrified wood."

According to HomeSnacks, here are the top ten cheapest places to live in Arizona:

  1. Winslow
  2. Douglas
  3. Safford
  4. Holbrook
  5. Coolidge
  6. Globe
  7. Apache Junction
  8. San Luis
  9. Snowflake
  10. Somerton

The full list of cheapest places to live in Arizona can be found on HomeSnacks' website.

