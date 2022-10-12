United Airlines Announces Addition Of New Flights From Chicago To Europe
By Logan DeLoye
October 12, 2022
In an effort to cater to the suspected increase of international travel in Summer 2023, United Airlines has recently announced a handful of new routes being added to their international schedule. According to the the Chicago Tribune, United Airlines has made plans to add flights from Chicago to Shannon, Ireland and Barcelona, Spain this coming Summer. These flights will be available to travelers starting on May 25th.
The Chicago Tribune mentioned that the flights will offered seasonally, and daily when they do become available. United Airlines took to Twitter to announce the new national and international flights being added to their expanding schedule in 2023 with the caption, "It’s time. Our 2023 summer schedule is here." The promotional video lists the new flights during a continuous display of travel scenes. The Chicago Tribune noted that the international flights from Chicago to Zurich, Switzerland and Milan, Italy will remain on the schedule amid the latest additions.
It’s time.— United Airlines (@united) October 12, 2022
Our 2023 summer schedule is here. https://t.co/luYk6r2ZWR pic.twitter.com/6aP1PSWFV5
“We expect another busy summer for international travel,” United Airline's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances Patrick Quayle shared in a statement obtained by the Chicago Tribune. Two different styles of aircrafts will be utilized to transport passengers from Chicago to Shannon and Barcelona.