Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'

"Cool" is an opinion that varies among all humans, but some neighborhoods around the world are simply more uniquely designed and eclectic than others. Culture is woven into the tapestry of this one-of-a-kind community, and that is why it is considered to be one of the 'coolest in the world.'

According to a list compiled by Timeout, the coolest neighborhood in all of Chicago is Avondale. Avondale is also ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world.

Here is what Timeout had to say about the coolest neighborhood in Chicago:

"Once a nexus for Chicago’s Polish community, Avondale is now equally defined by some of the city’s best Mexican food and a truly madcap array of small businesses – like The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop, or bug museum and education centre The Insect Asylum. Take a walk down Milwaukee Avenue and you’ll discover everything from trendy new bars and airy plant stores to decades-old sausage shops catering to the neighbourhood’s Polish-speaking population. Avondale is a rare place that feels equally welcoming to families, arty twenty-somethings and working-class Chicagoans – and as the neighbourhood deals with rising rents and other symptoms of gentrification, community organizations are hard at work to make sure it stays that way."