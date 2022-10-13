Juror Accused Of Flirting With Defendant In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Trial

The judge in the third Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial has raised concerns about a juror potentially flirting with one of the defendants, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson has said he's going to keep an eye on the woman after noticing her smiling at the defendant, 22-year-old Paul Bellar of Milford, from the jury box and looking over at him frequently.

"I see her looking directly at your client, and a number of times I've seen smiles coming out of her face. It's enough that it's drawing my attention," Judge Wilson told the defendant's lawyer (via the Detroit Free Press). "I'm going to be paying close attention. ... I don't know if I'm going to kick her off or not," he added.

A prosecutor raised the issue during a trial break yesterday (October 12), saying that not only does it appear the juror is flirting with Bellar, but it appears he's flirting back, according to the Detroit Free Press. They said they are "very concerned" about the juror.

"I have noticed her kind of looking. He knows. But he's not winking at her. He's not doing anything to encourage her," Defense Attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick said (via the Detroit Free Press). "I don't think that's a basis to get rid of this juror. ... Maybe she likes him — maybe she doesn’t. There's no way of telling what’s in the juror’s mind."

Testimony resumes today.