MO Man Charged After Allegedly Kidnapping, Forcing Woman To Wear Dog Collar

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 11, 2022

Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

A Missouri man has been charged for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young woman, according to People magazine.

Police announced Friday (October 7) at 9:15 p.m. that Timothy Haslett Jr. had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault in relation to the incident that occurred earlier that day.

Ciara Tharp told KSHB a young woman, who has not been publicly identified, showed up at her grandmother's house at about 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Her grandmother "heard a woman screaming and knocking on the door, so she opened the door and the lady said, 'You have to help me. I've been raped, I've been held captive,'" Tharp said. Tharp's grandmother brought the woman inside and noticed a metal collar had been placed around the woman's neck tightly.

The woman said she has been held captive inside a home for more than a week and was only able to escape when the man left the house, according to KSHB. She reported the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault to the Excelsior Springs Missouri Police Department at 7:47 a.m. on Friday, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The police obtained a search warrant before searching Haslett's Old Orchard Road home at 4 p.m. As of this writing, he is currently being held in a local jail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.