A Missouri man has been charged for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young woman, according to People magazine.

Police announced Friday (October 7) at 9:15 p.m. that Timothy Haslett Jr. had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault in relation to the incident that occurred earlier that day.

Ciara Tharp told KSHB a young woman, who has not been publicly identified, showed up at her grandmother's house at about 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Her grandmother "heard a woman screaming and knocking on the door, so she opened the door and the lady said, 'You have to help me. I've been raped, I've been held captive,'" Tharp said. Tharp's grandmother brought the woman inside and noticed a metal collar had been placed around the woman's neck tightly.

The woman said she has been held captive inside a home for more than a week and was only able to escape when the man left the house, according to KSHB. She reported the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault to the Excelsior Springs Missouri Police Department at 7:47 a.m. on Friday, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The police obtained a search warrant before searching Haslett's Old Orchard Road home at 4 p.m. As of this writing, he is currently being held in a local jail.