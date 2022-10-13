Lil Yachty Lands Invite From Polish Prime Minister Amid New Song 'Poland'

Lil Yachty's new viral song "Poland" caught the attention of the country's Prime Minister.



On Wednesday, October 12, Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas posted screenshots of his conversation with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. In the text, Mateusz confirms he spoke with P and entertains the executive's request to have Yachty visit Poland. In a separate conversation with Lil Boat, P asks the rapper to Google the name. Yachty couldn't help but laugh.



“Thank you for the call. Let’s make arrangements to get Mr. Yachty to [your] country to celebrate,” P wrote. Morawiecki replied, “Will check the schedule and get back with you. Thank you for your time.”