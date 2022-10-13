Lil Yachty Lands Invite From Polish Prime Minister Amid New Song 'Poland'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2022
Lil Yachty's new viral song "Poland" caught the attention of the country's Prime Minister.
On Wednesday, October 12, Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas posted screenshots of his conversation with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. In the text, Mateusz confirms he spoke with P and entertains the executive's request to have Yachty visit Poland. In a separate conversation with Lil Boat, P asks the rapper to Google the name. Yachty couldn't help but laugh.
“Thank you for the call. Let’s make arrangements to get Mr. Yachty to [your] country to celebrate,” P wrote. Morawiecki replied, “Will check the schedule and get back with you. Thank you for your time.”
Lil Yachty gets invite from Polish prime minster thanks to viral "Poland" songhttps://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/isAfcmgSle— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 12, 2022
"Oh s**t," Yachty replied with some laughing emojis.
The attention comes from his brand new song "Poland," which went viral on social media before he formally released the track on streaming services. His song, which was produced by F1Ithy, Lucian and Lukrative, also got the video treatment from Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett. In the visuals, we see Lil Boat walking all around an undisclosed city in Poland from the street to the subways.
"Poland" is Yachty's first major single of the year. It follows his other previously released singles like "YAE ENERGY," "Love Music," and his Birthday Mix 6 EP. It also arrives over a year after he delivered his last studio album Michigan Boy Boat. That album features Tee Grizzley, Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Swae Lee, Baby Tron, Veeze and more.
So far, there's no confirmation on when Lil Yachty will visit Poland again.