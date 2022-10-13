Mark Ronson Expecting First Child With Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson is going to be a dad!

The Grammy Award-winning producer and wife Grace Gummer are expecting their first child together, per Page Six. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Sources report the pair are thrilled to be expecting a new addition to their family, especially Ronson who has always wanted to be a dad.

Gummer, daughter of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday (October 12). Posing alongside Ronson's sisters, DJ and songwriter Samantha Ronson and Succession actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Gummer was glowing in a body-hugging red orange dress with matching coat.