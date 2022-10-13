Mark Ronson Expecting First Child With Wife Grace Gummer
By Sarah Tate
October 13, 2022
Mark Ronson is going to be a dad!
The Grammy Award-winning producer and wife Grace Gummer are expecting their first child together, per Page Six. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Sources report the pair are thrilled to be expecting a new addition to their family, especially Ronson who has always wanted to be a dad.
Gummer, daughter of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday (October 12). Posing alongside Ronson's sisters, DJ and songwriter Samantha Ronson and Succession actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Gummer was glowing in a body-hugging red orange dress with matching coat.
In August, Ronson marked the couple's anniversary with a heartfelt post on Instagram, celebrating being so in love with his "darlingest."
"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love," he said. "So now i guess i'm either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i'm a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest."
Congratulations to the happy couple!