Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'

A family of six has taken over this Texas backyard — and the habitants are not what you'd expect.

Two adult foxes and four baby foxes have claimed Frass Medina's San Antonio backyard as their own, according to the San Antonio Express-News. This isn't a new revelation, either. They've been "living" there since July! "They were here before I was. I mean, I can’t say no. To be honest, they were all here before we were. As long as they don’t bite," Medina said, adding that "they're very peaceful."

The foxes drink water from the Medinas' fountain in the front yard and snack on compost out back.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says gray foxes are the most commonly spotted urban predators, so it makes sense as to why the Medinas have grown so comfortable with these animals in their backyard.

"It's really awesome ... They're really beautiful animals, and the amount of wildlife around here is incredible. There are a lot of animals that I would have never expected to see," Medina said, adding he has seen a skunk, an opossum, deer and peacocks while living in the area. "It’s really nice to actually have some wildlife around in this growing city."