This Eatery Has The Best Lunch In Texas

By Ginny Reese

October 13, 2022

Lunch is one of the best times of the day. Not only do you get a delicious meal, but you get to take a much needed break in the middle of your work day.

Best Things Texas compiled a list of the best lunch spots in the state. The website says, "It doesn’t matter if you’re craving a quick bite at a cozy café or if you’re more in the mood for a sit-down meal at a taproom, we’ve got it."

According to the website, the best lunch spot in the state is Gilhooley's Restaurant and Oyster Bar in San Leon. Best Things Texas explains:

"Gilhooley’s, open for lunch and dinner, is known for their incredible seafood. One of the Food Network’s “Top Places to Eat,” they write: 'Gilhooley’s is a ramshackle neighborhood joint… that feels like the roof could cave in at any moment. Walk past the mountain of shucked shells in the parking lot, take a seat and get ready for a plate… that just might change your life.'"

Here are the seven best lunch spots in Texas:

Read more about these restaurants at Best Things Texas.

