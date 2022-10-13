Here Are The Best Food And Drink Experiences In Texas

Texas may be known for its barbecue, but its ever-growing population gives the state a global appetite. There are tons of different food and drink experiences for residents to experience that bring in exotic flavors using fresh, local ingredients.

Lonely Planet compiled a list of the best food and drink experiences in Texas. The website states, "Texas is best known for its barbecue and Tex-Mex cooking, but there's so much more to the Lone Star state when it comes to great food and drink."

Here are five of the best food and drink experiences in the state, according to Lonely Planet:

"Getting Messy" With Some Signature Barbecue

The website suggests trying out Smitty's Market in Lockhart.

Brisket Tacos and Tex-Mex

The website suggests trying out L&J Cafe in El Paso.

Sipping On Craft Beer

The state has over 300 craft breweries, and some have won titles as the best in America. Check out the best breweries in the state.

Chicken-Fried Steak

According to Lonely Planet, you should give Lucile's in Fort Worth a try.

Drinking Dr. Pepper In The Town Where It Was Invented

Sip on some Dr. Pepper in Waco. The city even has a whole museum dedicated to the drink.

A full list of the best food and drink experiences in Texas can be found on Lonely Planet's website.