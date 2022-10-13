This Is Colorado's Most Haunted House

When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales.

If you're looking for a good scare this season, House Beautiful has plenty of recommendations. The website pinpointed the best haunted houses in every state.

The Molly Brown House in Denver is Colorado's spookiest haunted house!

"Yes, it's that famous Molly Brown—the one who survived the Titanic," writes say. "Now a museum, visitors have spotted the ghosts of Molly, her husband J.J., and their guests smelled phantom cigar smoke (thought to be J.J.'s) and felt odd cold spots."

The museum, which was restored in 2018, provides both solo and guided tours, just make sure the spirits don't scare you away. They also run limited-time exhibits, including Halloween-themed ones in the fall.

You can check out this creepy spot at 1340 Pennsylvania St. in Denver -- if you dare!

Check out House Beautiful's full list of creepy haunted houses.