This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Colorado

Asian food is satisfying for all kinds of reasons. Korean cuisine hits a special note though with unique flavors and traditional dishes like bibimbap, bulgogi, and kimchi. There's no shortage of rice, noodle bowls, and meat dishes if you're craving that, as well.

For those looking for their favorite Korean spot, Cheapism has the scoop on the best Korean restaurants in every state.

The best one in Colorado is Dae Gee! Here's why writers recommended this spot:

"Chef Joe is a Triple D favorite — Guy Fieri raved about his fresh take on Korean food. 'Dae Gee' means pig, and the pork is fierce with the unlimited BBQ platter. But the lucky locals order the bee beem bhop, a flavor overload. Steamed rice is topped by your choice of meat, with spinach, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, radish, cabbage, carrot, seaweed, butter, sesame seeds, a fried egg (sunny side up), and sesame oil served in a bowl or hot stone pot with a side of gochujang sauce."