This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

October 13, 2022

Traditional Korean dish- bibimbap
Photo: Getty Images

Asian food is satisfying for all kinds of reasons. Korean cuisine hits a special note though with unique flavors and traditional dishes like bibimbap, bulgogi, and kimchi. There's no shortage of rice, noodle bowls, and meat dishes if you're craving that, as well.

For those looking for their favorite Korean spot, Cheapism has the scoop on the best Korean restaurants in every state.

The best one in Colorado is Dae Gee! Here's why writers recommended this spot:

"Chef Joe is a Triple D favorite — Guy Fieri raved about his fresh take on Korean food. 'Dae Gee' means pig, and the pork is fierce with the unlimited BBQ platter. But the lucky locals order the bee beem bhop, a flavor overload. Steamed rice is topped by your choice of meat, with spinach, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, radish, cabbage, carrot, seaweed, butter, sesame seeds, a fried egg (sunny side up), and sesame oil served in a bowl or hot stone pot with a side of gochujang sauce."

Taking a closer look at their menu, they're offering beef short ribs, stews, and soups. As for Korean barbecue, shrimp, brisket, pork belly, beef, and more are on the menu.

Dae Gee has several locations across Colorado.

Check out the full list of amazing Korean restaurants on Cheapism.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.