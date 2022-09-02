This Is Colorado's Best Chinese Restaurant

The United States is full of Chinese restaurants, from busy buffets and street food stops to fine-dining establishments. It seems every town and city has its own dedicated spot for this cuisine, and it's perfect when you're craving specific dishes. Favorites like Dumplings, dim sum, wonton soup, and even simple fried rice rarely disappoint.

For those looking for exciting Chinese restaurants, look no further than Cheapism. The website found the best Chinese restaurant in every state, including Colorado.

Overseas 101 was named the No. 1 Chinese restaurant in the Centennial State! Here's why writers picked this spot:

"It's easy to drive past the nondescript strip mall that hosts Overseas 101, but Chinese food lovers make sure to stop. The beef is as tender as the portions are huge. Not in the mood for skewers? Try the wildly popular tofu and wonton soup or the cream cheese wontons."

According to their menu, all entrees come with your choice of soup and rice. You also have to pick between an eggroll or crab meat cheese wonton. On top of the various Chinese entrees, they also serve three different duck dishes.

Overseas 101 is located at 5166 Academy Blvd N. in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out Cheapism's full list of stellar Chinese restaurants.