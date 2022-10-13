This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida

Asian food is satisfying for all kinds of reasons. Korean cuisine hits a special note though with unique flavors and traditional dishes like bibimbap, bulgogi, and kimchi. There's no shortage of rice, noodle bowls, and meat dishes if you're craving that, as well.

For those looking for their favorite Korean spot, Cheapism has the scoop on the best Korean restaurants in every state.

The best one in Florida is Shin Jung Korean Restaurant! Writers recommended this spot's bulgogi pork while gushing about what makes it great:

"Central Florida lucked out with the popular authentic Korean restaurant Shinjung. The succulent bulgogi pork has won hearts since 1993. Bulgogi, which translates to 'fire meat,' is a 'gui' (grilled dish) made with thin, marinated slices of pork grilled on a barbecue fire and served with a spicy sauce. The sides are classic rice, kimchi, and other banchan, or tasty tidbits to eat with the main meal."