This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Louisiana

Louisiana may be known for Cajun, Creole and other Southern-inspired meals, but the growing culinary scene has expanded across the state to include delightful and authentic bites from around the world.

Cheapism search around the country to find the best Korean restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice in each state. According to the site:

"Asian food has become an all-American culinary trend, and Korean food is no exception. The flavor profiles cover all the bases from sour and savory to sweet and spicy, and menu items range from kimchi and bulgogi to barbecue and even tacos."

So which restaurant in Louisiana is considered the best Korean eatery in the state?

Little Korea BBQ

Located in New Orleans, this popular restaurant serves up classic Korean specialties and homemade sauces that won't disappoint. The site recommends diners try out the hot seafood noodle soup. Little Korea BBQ is located at 2240 Magazine Street #103 in New Orleans.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best Korean restaurant in Louisiana:

"Little Korea BBQ delivers solid service and low prices in New Orleans. The meal in a bowl to try is the hot seafood noodle soup, which combines the bounty of the Gulf and delicious noodles cooked in a savory, spicy broth."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best Korean restaurants around the country.