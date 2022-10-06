This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Louisiana

As the last glimpses of summer fade into the chilly air of fall, why not plan your next night out at one of the coziest restaurants in America?

Cheapism search the country to find the coziest restaurant in each state where guests can enjoy a nice, comforting meal. According to the site:

"Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered ( and so do many of these restaurants)."

So which Louisiana restaurant is considered the coziest place to dine in the state?

Napoleon House

Located in New Orleans, Napoleon House offers guests a chance to dine on delicious food while surrounded by luscious plant life in a beautiful courtyard or the vintage decor dotted along the walls inside that make you think you stepped back in time.

Napoleon House is located at 500 Chartres Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say:

"There's nothing artificial about the warm atmosphere of Napoleon House, which has been a French Quarter landmark for more than 200 years and hosted the city's mayor when he offered a refuge for Napoleon Bonaparte in 1821. Today, you'll find wood ceilings, cluttered walls, a gorgeous polished bar, and a courtyard that time forgot (in the best possible way, of course). Order the muffuletta, a house specialty."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the coziest restaurants around the country.