This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina

North Carolina may be known for barbecue and other Southern-inspired meals, but the growing culinary scene has expanded across the state to include delightful and authentic bites from around the world.

Cheapism search around the country to find the best Korean restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice in each state. According to the site:

"Asian food has become an all-American culinary trend, and Korean food is no exception. The flavor profiles cover all the bases from sour and savory to sweet and spicy, and menu items range from kimchi and bulgogi to barbecue and even tacos."

So which restaurant in North Carolina is considered the best Korean eatery in the state?

Choi's Kitchen

Located in KTown Kim's Asian Market in Raleigh, this popular restaurant serves up classic Korean specialties that won't disappoint. The site recommends diners try out the classic Korean BBQ. Choi's Kitchen is located at 6014 Duraleigh Road in Raleigh.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best Korean restaurant in North Carolina:

"Classic Korean BBQ is a savory beef entrée garnished with scallions, top seller at Choi's. This family-owned spot has earned repeat business for serving this popular dish. The reviews note the friendly service, excellent food, and convenience of the restaurant's well-stocked fresh food market."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best Korean restaurants around the country.