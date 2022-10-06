This Is The Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina

As the last glimpses of summer fade into the chilly air of fall, why not plan your next night out at one of the coziest restaurants in America? Cheapism search the country to find the coziest restaurant in each state where guests can enjoy a nice, comforting meal. According to the site:

"Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered ( and so do many of these restaurants)."

So which North Carolina restaurant is considered the coziest place to dine in the state?

Over Yonder

Located in Sugar Grove, Over Yonder serves up classic Southern favorites and stands as nostalgic reminder of sitting in a rocking chair on your grandparents' porch enjoying the quiet sounds of the country.

Over Yonder is located at 3608 Highway 193 South in Valle Crucis (Sugar Grove).

Here's what Cheapsim had to say:

"You'll have to resist the urge to settle on the porch at Over Yonder and while away the afternoon in a rocking chair, because this 'Appalachian kitchen' has more champ up its sleeve. Inside, find a welcoming mixture of brick, wood floors, tin ceilings; outside, there's a charming patio, gazebo, and gardens galore. The menu includes hard-to-resist Southern favorites including crispy okra, chicken-fried chicken, and peach cobbler."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the coziest restaurants around the country.