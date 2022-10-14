Fate Of Beyond Meat COO Who Bit Man's Nose Decided

Doug Ramsey, the chief operating officer for the meat-alternative company Beyond Meat, has left the company following his September arrest in relation to an incident in which he allegedly bit a man's nose after an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, an SEC filing obtained by NBC News on Friday (October 14) confirmed.

Ramsey was initially suspended by the company after news of his arrest last month.

Beyond Meat senior vice president of manufacturing operations Jonathan Nelson, who took over as interim COO in Ramsey's absence last month, will take over the position on a full-time basis.

Ramsey was charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree battery in relation to an altercation inside a garage at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium after Arkansas' 38-27 win against Missouri State on September 17.

The victim, a witness and the arresting officer all said that Ramsey punched another driver and bit his nose so hard that it caused flesh to rip.

The preliminary report stated that Ramsey accused the victim's Subaru of making contact with the passenger tire of Ramsey's SUV as the victim had inched into a line of cars attempting to exit the garage.

Ramsey was then accused of punching through the window of the victim's car and pulling him closer before biting his face.

"Mr. Ramsey also bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the officer wrote via KNWA. "The owner and the witness also heard Mr. Ramsey threaten to kill the owner of the Subaru."

The two men were separated by bystanders and Ramsey was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Ramsey was announced as Beyond Meat's chief operating officer in December 2021 after having spent nearly 30 years with Tyson Foods, the top meat producer in the United States, working in nearby Springdale.

Ramsey was released on a nearly $12,000 bond, according to inmate information posted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office via NBC News.﻿

An SEO filing on December 8 obtained by NBC News reports that Ramsey received $450,000 in "sign-on" bonus cash that would have to be repaid if he and Beyond Meat parted ways prior to the one-year anniversary of his hiring.