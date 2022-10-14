Death Cab For Cutie Celebrate 'Asphalt Meadows' With iHeartRadio Live Show

Death Cab For Cutie recently released their 10th studio album Asphalt Meadows and celebrated the occasion with a special iHeartRadio L!ve show in Los Angeles. The band kicked off the intimate set, hosted by iHeartRadio's Stryker, with the album's lead single "Roman Candles."

After playing a few songs, the guys chatted with Stryker about the project. Because of the pandemic, Asphalt Meadows came together a little differently than their other albums. Half of it was remotely, with each member contributing parts on different days of the week.

“It became, for us, a journal of the pandemic," bassist Nick Harmer explained. "If you listened to everything we did there were kind of all the elements right there of how we were feeling or what we were doing. What was moving us at the time.”

As for the inspiration for the album's title, frontman Ben Gibbard explained: "When you look at a city from a distance — from an airplane or from on high — it looks very beautiful and very tranquil, the same way a meadow might look if you came across it in the wild. But as you continue to get closer and closer to that cityscape, things start to become a little less beautiful and they become a little more real.”