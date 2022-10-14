Hall Of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter Dead At 69

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69.

Sutter, who spent his career with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, was a World Series champion, National League Cy Young Award winner, four-time NL Rolaids Relief Man, six-time All-Star and five-time NL saves leader, as well as the fourth MLB relief pitcher to be inducted at Cooperstown during his 2006 enshrinement.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Bruce Sutter, whose career was an incredible baseball success story," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement via MLB.com. "Bruce ascended from being a nondrafted free agent to the heights of Baseball by pioneering the split-fingered fastball. That pitch not only led him to the Major Leagues, but also made him a Cy Young Award winner with the Cubs and a World Series Champion with the 1982 Cardinals. Bruce was the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, and he was one of the key figures who foreshadowed how the use of relievers would evolve.