Here's The Best Dessert Menu In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

October 14, 2022

People always ask, "did you save room for dessert?" What if we want dessert as a meal?

Sometimes our sweet tooth gets the better of us, and we need a nice helping of cake, cookies, pie, ice cream, or sugary beverages. Luckily, there are plenty of places to pick up a treat and satisfy our cravings, from family diners and pristine bakeries to cafes and quirky eateries.

Eat This, Not That! crafted a special list for dessert lovers. Writers found the best dessert menus in every state, which include Instagram-worthy creations, decadent dishes, and humble recipes.

The Original has Colorado's most delicious dessert offerings, according to the website:

"Across from Coors Field where the Colorado Rockies play, The Original has a stellar dessert menu with pies, slabs of ice cream cake, and brownie sundaes crafted with pretzel-pecan brittle. But sweet treats sneak onto the main menu, too. Sweet and savory croughnut sliders, for instance, are made with bacon, a wagyu patty, and onion jam. One Yelp reviewer says 'they're a must-try for any foodie.'"

Drop by 1600 20th St. in Denver if you desire something sweet. The Original is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out Eat This' full list of delectable dessert menus.

