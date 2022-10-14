Here's The Best Dessert Menu In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

October 14, 2022

Summer sweet strawberry tarts on pink background with harsh shadows
Photo: Getty Images

People always ask, "did you save room for dessert?" What if we want dessert as a meal?

Sometimes our sweet tooth gets the better of us, and we need a nice helping of cake, cookies, pie, ice cream, or sugary beverages. Luckily, there are plenty of places to pick up a treat and satisfy our cravings, from family diners and pristine bakeries to cafes and quirky eateries.

Eat This, Not That! crafted a special list for dessert lovers. Writers found the best dessert menus in every state, which include Instagram-worthy creations, decadent dishes, and humble recipes.

Bern's Steak House has Florida's most delicious dessert offerings, according to the website:

"To make the last course extra special, Bern's Steak House will host you in a separate dessert room where you can sidle up into booths made from old wine casks and enjoy after-dinner desserts. Choose from a menu of gourmet desserts like tableside bananas foster, 12-layer chocolate cake, espresso brownies, and more.
"'Great experience, the ambiance is perfect, love the piano music,' a Facebook reviewer wrote. 'There are many selections of desserts and wines, never disappoints.'"

Drop by 1208 S Howard Ave. in Tampa if you desire something sweet, or some steak! Bern's is available for dine-in only.

Check out Eat This' full list of delectable dessert menus.

