Here's The Best Dessert Menu In Florida

People always ask, "did you save room for dessert?" What if we want dessert as a meal?

Sometimes our sweet tooth gets the better of us, and we need a nice helping of cake, cookies, pie, ice cream, or sugary beverages. Luckily, there are plenty of places to pick up a treat and satisfy our cravings, from family diners and pristine bakeries to cafes and quirky eateries.

Eat This, Not That! crafted a special list for dessert lovers. Writers found the best dessert menus in every state, which include Instagram-worthy creations, decadent dishes, and humble recipes.

Bern's Steak House has Florida's most delicious dessert offerings, according to the website:

"To make the last course extra special, Bern's Steak House will host you in a separate dessert room where you can sidle up into booths made from old wine casks and enjoy after-dinner desserts. Choose from a menu of gourmet desserts like tableside bananas foster, 12-layer chocolate cake, espresso brownies, and more.

"'Great experience, the ambiance is perfect, love the piano music,' a Facebook reviewer wrote. 'There are many selections of desserts and wines, never disappoints.'"