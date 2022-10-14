Man Spots 'Big Dinosaur' Ashore At Texas Lake: 'Biggest One I've Ever Seen'
By Dani Medina
October 14, 2022
A Texas fisherman made quite the discovery ashore Lake Sam Rayburn.
Keith Combs came across a "big dinosaur" aka a massive 12- or 13-foot alligator that "might be the biggest one I've ever seen," he wrote on Facebook, according to CBS 19. Combs is no stranger to fishing in locations all around the world, but what he saw in East Texas doesn't rival anything he's ever seen before.
"It makes you a little nervous to know something that's maybe 12 or 13 foot long is swimming right by your boat under the water and you can't see it," Combs told the news outlet.
Saw this big dinosaur today at Rayburn. Might be the biggest one I’ve ever seen.Posted by Keith Combs on Friday, October 7, 2022
Lake Sam Rayburn is among the state's core counties, which are the "prime historical habitat for the American alligator in Texas, where commercial hunting is viable," MySanAntonio reports.
If you come close to a gator, the best thing for you to do is nothing. "When we start running into alligators is when we've had people that have started feeding that alligator and got that alligator used to people," game warden James Barge told CBS 19.