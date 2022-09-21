Huge Alligators Up To 14 Feet Long Caught In Texas: See The Wild Photos

By Dani Medina

September 21, 2022

Photo: Texas Parks & Wildlife

Texans have been busy this alligator hunting season!

Texas Parks & Wildlife's James E. Daughtrey Wildlife Management Area congratulated local hunters who made huge catches last week — and there are photos to prove it. Families are seen huddled around their more-than-13-foot gators being held up by a forklift. Other hunters are seen posing alongside the gators sprawled out on the pavement. The alligators range from 8-feet, 10.5 inches to 14-feet, 2.5 inches.

"Last week Alligator hunters at the James E. Daughtrey WMA went 10/10 on harvests! Congratulations to our hunters," the South Texas wildlife area said on Facebook alongside photos of each catch.

The James E. Daughtrey Wildlife Management Area is located in Live Oak and McCullen counties, halfway between San Antonio and Corpus Christi, according to MySanAntonio. Its 34,000 acres of multiple-use recreational area includes the Choke Canyon Reservoir.

You can check out the photos below:

Last week Alligator hunters at the James E. Daughtrey WMA went 10/10 on harvests! Congratulations to our hunters. ...

Posted by James E. Daughtrey Wildlife Management Area - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Saturday, September 17, 2022

While it's not illegal to hunt alligators in the state of Texas, hunters must have an appropriate permit. Even if a hunter has a permit, they can only hunt during open season for alligators, which is from September 10 to September 30 in core counties.

