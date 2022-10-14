Man Steals Semi-Truck, Crashes It While Fleeing Minnesota Police

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 14, 2022

Truck crash with turned over semi
Photo: Getty Images

A Montana man has been charged after allegedly fleeing police on a Minnesota highway yesterday (October 13) in a stolen semi-trailer, according to Bring Me The News.

38-year-old Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr. is being held at the Stearns County Jail after a police pursuit involving multiple agencies. The pursuit ended with Birdinground crashing the stolen semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit on I-94. He was charged with theft and fleeing police. In addition, officers noted he showed signs of intoxication, and he faces pending fourth-degree DWI charges.

The Avon Police Department was informed at 12:19 p.m. that a stolen white semi-trailer, which was pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a blue Moffit forklift in the back, was traveling on the interstate, according to Bring Me The News. The vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley, and the owner was following it.

When police attempted a traffic stop in Stearns County, Bridinground allegedly ignored police and kept driving westbound, according to Bring Me The News. Police deployed stop sticks during the pursuit, which cased one of the semi's front tires to blow out. Birdinground eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch.

