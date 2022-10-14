Matty Healy Thinks The 1975 Will Be 'The Most Important Band' Of The Decade

The 1975 released their fourth album Being Funny In A Foreign Language today (October 14), and to celebrate Matty Healy spoke with NME about the band's legacy and future.

He began by hailing the Arctic Monkeys as “the band of the 2000s,” with his own band defining the 2010s. But Healy doesn't think The 1975's influence stops there. “I think we could still be the most important band of the ‘20s, – I’ve got a prediction that we will be, but we’re starting to get into a semantic argument,” he said.

The singer went on to note that “Arctic Monkeys are still relevant and making amazing records and are still a band” who could “always be around if they wanted to;” however, he believes the collective cultural conscience no longer aligns with “white guys with guitars changing the world," and doesn't consider The 1975 as a traditional band.

“With us, you need to take us out of the ‘bands’ world and put us next to Lana [Del Rey], Taylor [Swift], Frank Ocean and Kendrick [Lamar],” he said. “These are artists that have existed for a decade, and no one is asking them questions about why they’re still relevant. We’re only a band in form. We’re a lot less formal than the last traditional band, which is Arctic Monkeys. We’re post-Arctic Monkeys.”

The 1975 head out on tour in support of the album next month. Check out a full list of tour dates here.