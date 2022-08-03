The 1975 Are Coming To North America: See The Dates

By Katrina Nattress

August 3, 2022

The 1975 have given fans another taste of what to expect from their upcoming album Being Funny In a Foreign Language with "Happiness."

“‘Happiness’ is like… there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track,” singer Matty Healy explained in a new interview. “[It] really doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming, and we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much.”

“We did it in like a day or so, and it’s us having fun," he added. "And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible. Do you know what I mean?”

"Happiness" is the second single off the album, following "Part of the Band." Listen to it above.

Being Funny In a Foreign Language is slated for an October 14 release, and the band announced a slew of North American tour dates to support it. See a full list of dates below.

The 1975 North American Tour Dates

11/3/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/4/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/9/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11/10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/12/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/13/22 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/15/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/16/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/17/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/20/22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

11/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/25/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/26/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

11/29/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/1/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

12/2/22 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

12/8/22 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

12/10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

12/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

12/16/22 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

12/17/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

