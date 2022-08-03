The 1975 Are Coming To North America: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
August 3, 2022
The 1975 have given fans another taste of what to expect from their upcoming album Being Funny In a Foreign Language with "Happiness."
“‘Happiness’ is like… there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track,” singer Matty Healy explained in a new interview. “[It] really doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming, and we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much.”
“We did it in like a day or so, and it’s us having fun," he added. "And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible. Do you know what I mean?”
"Happiness" is the second single off the album, following "Part of the Band." Listen to it above.
Being Funny In a Foreign Language is slated for an October 14 release, and the band announced a slew of North American tour dates to support it. See a full list of dates below.
The 1975 North American Tour Dates
11/3/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
11/4/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/9/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
11/10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/12/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/13/22 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/15/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/16/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11/17/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/20/22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival
11/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
11/25/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
11/26/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
11/29/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/1/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
12/2/22 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
12/8/22 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
12/10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
12/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
12/16/22 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
12/17/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center