Naked Man Caught On Camera Performing Lewd Act On Texas Porch

A naked man was caught on a neighbor's Ring camera performing a lewd act on a front porch that didn't belong to him — and it's not the first time. Highland Park residents are now left wondering, "What does he have to do in order to get arrested?"

The first incident was caught on camera about three weeks ago. Surveillance footage obtained by KENS 5 shows the completely nude man walking up to a front porch, ringing the door bell and then "performing a lewd act in front of the camera for an extended period of time," the news outlet reported. This all went down around 3 a.m.

A homeowner posted about the incident on the Nextdoor app, and residents from nearby areas reported other indecent incidents. A woman who saw the post online came across the suspect on the street and called the police. While police are "diligently working the case," an officer wasn't sent out unless the woman filed a report. She said she called police twice to report the man.

Police say the suspect was detained Tuesday (October 11), but was then released as officials continue to work on the case.

"It's beyond words. I mean you see him, he's there at the elementary school on the corner and there's a daycare 50 yards away. It's scary. It's very unnerving. I don't know what to think," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous told KENS 5. "What does he have to do in order to get arrested? If what he has done already isn't enough I don't know what else he could do that would get him arrested and that's scary because there are elderly and there are young ladies that walk down that street. There's students. It's just too much. He needs to be picked up and detained."