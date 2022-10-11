A Texas couple came back from their wedding to an unfortunate shock — a porch pirate had stolen their precious wedding keepsakes right off their front porch.

Katie and Max Degwitz recently got married in Arizona, but when they came back home to Houston is when they discovered the bad news. According to KHOU, mementos including the bride's custom wedding dress, veil and family photos were all dropped off at the Degwitz's front door, but were taken by a man, as seen on the home's security camera footage. The suspect is seen walking up from the street to their front porch and then going through and seeing how much each package weighed. He then is seen grabbing all of them and taking off.

Max described the man as "completely shameless."

The Degwitzs filed a police report, but are also asking for your help in identifying this man so they can take the next steps to retrieve their wedding mementos. "The veil. It was something that I would have passed on. And so that part sucks. And same with the dress. And then the pictures, though. We don't have any other copies of those pictures," Katie said.

You can watch the security footage below: