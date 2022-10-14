Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
October 14, 2022
Wildfire smoke keeps plaguing air quality in Western Washington, and the situation will continue for days, according to KING 5.
The National Weather Service says strengthening offshore winds will push the thick haze into the region, sticking around for a while. Reporters say the Chilliwack Area and Bolt Creek fires are driving the heavy wildfire smoke.
Most of the region will be under an Air Quality Alert heading into the weekend, according to NWS's website. Data from the Department of Ecology showed moderate to unhealthy to sensitive groups for areas near Everett and south to Seattle and Kent Friday morning (October 14), per reporters. Parts of Tacoma and Pierce County had unhealthy air quality by 6 a.m. Some of these alerts will last through 11 a.m. Monday (October 17).
Any near term improvement in low level smoke around Puget Sound is likely to be short-lived. Offshore winds increase late tonight & Sat. & this will push more wildfire smoke into the region. Be sure to check your local air quality agency website for the latest air quality values. pic.twitter.com/lUTRwAv4FE— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 14, 2022
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10 has also issued advisories for Indian Reservations in Western Washington, including S’Klallam, Suquamish, Nisqually, Chehalis, Shoalwater Bay, Squaxin, Skokomish, Puyallup, Muckleshoot, Tulalip, Stillaguamish, Sauk-Suiattle, Nooksack, Upper Skagit, and Lummi reservations.
Sensitive groups include infants, children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with heart and lung conditions. Officials say these vulnerable individuals should avoid smoke exposure as much as possible.
Puget Sound Clean Air Agency provided tips on what to do amid diminished air quality:
- Limit time outdoors and stock up on necessities like food, medication, and other items.
- Outfit your home's HVAC system with a high-efficiency HEPA filter to keep indoor air clean.
- Make a filter fan to help clean indoor air with a box fan, a furnace filter, and a bungee cord or tape.
- If you have an air conditioner, close the fresh air intake if available so you can keep smoky air out of your home.