Wildfire smoke keeps plaguing air quality in Western Washington, and the situation will continue for days, according to KING 5.

The National Weather Service says strengthening offshore winds will push the thick haze into the region, sticking around for a while. Reporters say the Chilliwack Area and Bolt Creek fires are driving the heavy wildfire smoke.

Most of the region will be under an Air Quality Alert heading into the weekend, according to NWS's website. Data from the Department of Ecology showed moderate to unhealthy to sensitive groups for areas near Everett and south to Seattle and Kent Friday morning (October 14), per reporters. Parts of Tacoma and Pierce County had unhealthy air quality by 6 a.m. Some of these alerts will last through 11 a.m. Monday (October 17).