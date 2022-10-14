This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Michigan

One of my favorite things that happens while watching television is being able to point at the screen and shout, "That's where I'm from!" For some reason, it makes me feel closer to the story, like I'm somehow a part of the action.

If you're anything like me —And especially if you clicked on this article— You're probably curious to know what the most popular show based in your home state is. Luckily, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. Here's how they did it:

"We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state."

So, what's the most popular television show set in Michigan? Home Improvement. Here's what Insider had to say about it:

"The ABC sitcom launched the television careers of both Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson. The series' eight seasons focused on Allen, star of a home improvement show, and his life as a father of three boys — one of whom was played by iconic '90s child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas."

