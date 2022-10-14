This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Minnesota

One of my favorite things that happens while watching television is being able to point at the screen and shout, "That's where I'm from!" For some reason, it makes me feel closer to the story, like I'm somehow a part of the action.

If you're anything like me —And especially if you clicked on this article— You're probably curious to know what the most popular show based in your home state is. Luckily, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. Here's how they did it:

"We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state."

So, what's the most popular television show set in Minnesota? The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Here's what Insider had to say about it:

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show is one of the most acclaimed television shows of all time, picking up 29 Emmy Awards throughout seven seasons. The series, which aired in the '70s, focused on a young woman working at a local news station, and is considered TV's first female-dominated sitcom ever."

For more of the most popular show's based in the U.S., check out Insider's full list of the most famous TV show set in every state.