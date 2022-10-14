This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

October 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel.

Eat This, Not That! knows how important a sweet treat can be so it compiled a list of the restaurant in each state that has the best dessert menu. According to the site, "These restaurants excel when it comes to ending your meal on a high note."

So which South Carolina restaurant has the best dessert menu in the state?

The Obstinate Daughter

Located in Sullivan's Island, The Obstinate Daughter serves up Southern dishes inspired by French, Italian and Spanish cuisine, which means its dessert will also reflect the variety of sweet treats. One Yelp reviewer called the creme brulee "a must."

The Obstinate Daughter is located at 2063 Middle Street in Sullivan's Island.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"The Obstinate Daughter serves a must-try Tahini Cake, which has a benne seed crust, tahini caramel, and is topped with a sweet corn gelato. The crème brulée is also a popular mention in reviews. The restaurant also has an attached gelateria called Beardcat's Sweet Shop that serves a habit-forming olive oil and sea salt gelato. What we're getting at? Go on a dessert crawl."

Check out Eat This, Not That's full list to see the best dessert menus around the country.

