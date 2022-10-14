This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In South Carolina

There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel.

Eat This, Not That! knows how important a sweet treat can be so it compiled a list of the restaurant in each state that has the best dessert menu. According to the site, "These restaurants excel when it comes to ending your meal on a high note."

So which South Carolina restaurant has the best dessert menu in the state?

The Obstinate Daughter