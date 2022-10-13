This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina

South Carolina may be known for barbecue and other Southern-inspired meals, but the growing culinary scene has expanded across the state to include delightful and authentic bites from around the world.

Cheapism search around the country to find the best Korean restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice in each state. According to the site:

"Asian food has become an all-American culinary trend, and Korean food is no exception. The flavor profiles cover all the bases from sour and savory to sweet and spicy, and menu items range from kimchi and bulgogi to barbecue and even tacos."

So which restaurant in South Carolina is considered the best Korean eatery in the state?

Bulgogi Korean Grill

Located in Greenville, this popular family-owned and operated restaurant serves up classic Korean specialties and homemade sauces that won't disappoint. The site recommends diners try out the spicy fried chicken. Bulgogi Korean Grill is located at 2435 E North Street, Suite 1118-A in Greenville.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best Korean restaurant in South Carolina:

"Bulgogi Korean Grill does classic Korean meals and appetizers to rave for [plus] the restaurant's friendly, homestyle cooking and service. Noted frequently is the Korean spicy fried chicken, served with assorted banchan."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best Korean restaurants around the country.