This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Nebraska
By Logan DeLoye
October 14, 2022
Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.
According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Nebraska can be found at Avoli Osteria in Omaha. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Bucatini all’amatriciana. This restaurant is also known for serving a plethora of classic Italian dishes, and one special dish served with grilled octopus.
Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:
"A high-end chef-owned Northern Italian restaurant in Dundee, Avoli serves classic Italian fare with a modern twist, along with plenty of Northern Italian wines. From the grilled octopus to the penne alla vodka to the olive oil gelato, every dish is prepared with finesse."