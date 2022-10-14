This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Nebraska

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Nebraska can be found at Avoli Osteria in Omaha. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Bucatini all’amatriciana. This restaurant is also known for serving a plethora of classic Italian dishes, and one special dish served with grilled octopus.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"A high-end chef-owned Northern Italian restaurant in Dundee, Avoli serves classic Italian fare with a modern twist, along with plenty of Northern Italian wines. From the grilled octopus to the penne alla vodka to the olive oil gelato, every dish is prepared with finesse."