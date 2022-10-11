This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Nebraska

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of Nebraska can be found at High Society Cheesecake in Lincoln. Lovefood recommended that first-timers try the cookies & cream cheesecake.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"At High Society Cheesecake – a shop in Lincoln known for its handcrafted treats – nearly everything is praised for its freshness. The decadent cookies n' cream, which is just as delicious as it sounds, deserves a special mention for being so incredibly moreish. This and others come in a different sizes from miniature to a full cake, and it's a popular choice for weddings."